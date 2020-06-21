McPherson-- William Harve "Bill" Hill, Jr., 77, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 2:50 a.m., Sunday, June 21st, while in the company of family members, at Cedars House.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date
McPherson-- William Harve "Bill" Hill, Jr., 77, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 2:50 a.m., Sunday, June 21st, while in the company of family members, at Cedars House.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.