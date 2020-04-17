Karter Eli Merle Rowland, son of Sydne McCurdy and Jagger Rowland was stillborn on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at AdventHealth Ottawa.

A private graveside service will be later at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Williamsburg. The family suggests memorial contributions to Michell McCurdy to be used for a memorial bench c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Karter’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

He is survived by his parents, Sydne and Jagger, of Williamsburg; maternal grandmother, Michell McCurdy, of Williamsburg; two aunts, Rendi McCurdy and Daniel Rusk and their children Abel and Rhettley, all of Princeton; Kelsy McCurdy and son, Bentley Kirkland, of Ottawa; and great-grandfather, Billy McCurdy, and wife, Lynn, of Waverly; pPaternal grandfather, Paul Rowland, of Williamsburg; paternal grandmother, Andrea Layng, of Garnett; three aunts, Kassidy Rowland, Rhyan Rowland and daughters, Tatum and Jadalyn Rowland, all of Garnett; uncle, Bridger Raby, and children, Dominic, Kadance and Paizley, of Ottawa; and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Ricky McCurdy; maternal great-grandmother, Susan McCurdy; maternal great-grandfather, Johnny Sly; maternal great-grandparents, Sharon and Merrill Siebuhr; paternal great-grandmother, Barbara Markus; and paternal great-grandfather, Leslie Wheat.