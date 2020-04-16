Everett Lee Olson

HUTCHINSON - Everett Lee Olson, age 94, of Hutchinson, died April 12, 2020, at Hospice House. He was born January 13, 1926, in Big Creek Township, to Virgil and Myrtle (McGuffey) Olson.

Everett graduated from Chanute High School in 1943. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII. Everett then became a licensed engineer in 1951. He worked as a civil engineer for the Kansas Department of Transportation. Everett was a member of Rising Sun Lodge #8 A.F. & A.M., Fort Scott, and American Legion Lysle Rishel Post 68. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, and quail hunting with his Brittany spaniel, Dolly. On October 25, 1974, Everett married Patricia Dell Donovan, in Garden City. They shared 45 years together.

He is survived by: wife, Patricia Olson, Hutchinson; daughters, Patricia (Frank) Geiger, Erie, Connie (Tom) Ankenman, Hutchinson, and Debbie (Larry) Schiffelbein, Garden City; four grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; brothers, Nels Olson, Rural Stark, Richard Olson, Lenexa, Jerry Olson, York; and sister, Neva Redburn, Chanute. Everett was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Leon Olson; and sister, Norma Hall.

Due to the coronavirus situation, a graveside service will be announced at a later date. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, through Monday, April 20, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Legion Post 102, Erie, Kansas, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.