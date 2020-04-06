Willis (Willie) Herbert Kramer, 91, of Princeton, KS went to heaven on March 31, 2020.

He was born in Garnett, KS on November 7, 1928. Willis was married to Ethel Virginia Robertson on November 24, 1949. They celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Willis worked a variety of jobs. He loved to work and finally retired for the third time at the age of 85 from Wal-Mart Distribution.

Willis was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Vassar, KS.

Willis was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Tina Elaine Kramer, parents, three brothers, and one sister.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel Virginia Robertson, one son, three daughters, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Willis’ wife, Ethel described him as a “strong, loving, and gentle man”.

Services will be at a later date.