HOXIE — Patricia Ann “Tricia” Haffner, 41, of Hoxie, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Topeka. She was born Sept. 21, 1978, in Colby. She served in the U.S. Army.

Survived by father, Patrick Haffner (Jacqui); mother, Estella (Vahling) Kirkham (Phil); grandmother, Florence Vahling; brothers, Paul Haffner (Andrea) and James Haffner; stepbrother, Justin Alexander (Jessica); sisters, Michelle Wiens (Grant), Kathryn Tremblay (Tate) and Echo Kirkham; and stepsisters, Laurel Jackson (Clint) and Lori Wittmayer (Brandon).

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Private family service: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, with private family graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Cemetery, Hoxie. Service will be live-streamed on mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.

