Hattie Opal Long, 103, Powtin, KS - Hattie’s life began on December 6, 1916, the daughter of Ralph and Mattie (Meade) Ullum in Potwin, Kansas. She graduated from Potwin High, Class of 1936. She married Elvin C. Long on July 6, 1938, in El Dorado, Kansas. She was a farm wife and worked 16 years at Wheat State Manor as a dietary aide. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Potwin where she taught Sunday School and was also the Sunday School Superintendent. Clubs included the Golden Age Club, Pinnocle Club and she appreciated going to Christian Women’s Fellowship. Hattie loved her flower garden, her dog, Daisy and enjoyed playing pitch. After their husbands passed away, Jessie Bayes and Hattie had a great time traveling all over the United States. At 102 years of age she went to her first Kansas University Basketball Game where she also met Coach Bill Self.

Her loving family includes her son, Lonnie W. Long of Andover, Kansas; daughter, Lavon Tetrick of El Dorado; sister, Virginia McClurg of El Dorado; Seven grandchildren, Geoffrey Long (Cheryl), Tracy Long Sikora, Dan Ravenscraft, Lora Ravenscraft, Christine Melugin (Monty), Kelly Tetrick (Mandy), and Michelle Frye; 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elvin in 1981; infant son, Monty Joe Long; son, Lamont Long; daughter and son-in-law Linda and Jerry Ravenscraft; daughter-in-law, Norma Long; son-in-law, Gene Tetrick; brothers, Ralph and Roy Ullum; sisters, Ivene Ford, Florence Potts, Gladys Stites and Hazel Parsons. Hattie passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 103 years old.

You may pay your respects at the Lamb Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 9 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. There will be a private family graveside service at McGill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the State of Kansas lifts the stay-at-home order.

Contributions in her name may be directed to the First Christian Church of Potwin, in care of Lamb Funeral Home, PO Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Hattie at www.ymzfh.com