MCPHERSON – Duane Banman, 92, of McPherson, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Duane was born Friday, May 13, 1927, in McPherson to Lina (Webb) and Samuel Banman. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Survivors: wife, Bernice; daughters and families, Terry Baldwin (Bill), Rane Baldwin and Morgan King, Denise McDonald (Jim), Melea Oxley (David), Jon Oxley and Gretta Determann, Lorri Gurnett (Chris), Sara Gurnett and Matthew Riecks, Erin Gurnett and Tim Mullineaux; and Bernice’s children and families, Paula Hoke (George), Pam Hardwick, Steve Hollingsworth (Gemma), Brad Hollingsworth (Tish), and Kent Hollingsworth (Connie); 14 Hollingsworth grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by brother, Wilbur.

Memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials: to Kimberling City United Methodist Church, https://www.kcumc.net, or The Cedars, https://thecedars.org.

