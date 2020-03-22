Juanita Janssen

Juanita Janssen, age of 100, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at The Ranch Nursing Home in Garden City, Ks.

Juanita was born on Jan. 17, 1920 in Whitewater, Ks. She attended Ottawa University, majoring in history. In college she met and two years later married Alfred Janssen Jr. on Dec. 20, 1943.

They moved to Scott City to farm and raised two sons - Alfred Janssen III of Scott City and Mark Janssen of Manhattan. They survive. Other survivors include five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was active in the Scott City First Baptist Church since 1946 and helped in the development of the Scott County Library.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; parents, John and Mamie Henderson; brothers, John and Ed; a sister, Lucille; and a grandson, Scott.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Scott County Cemetery, Scott City Ks. Internment will be at the Scott County Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Price and Sons Funeral Home, Scott City, Ks. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Scott County Library or the Scott County Arts Council in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home.