William R. "Ronnie" Logan, 87, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 surrounded by his family.

William R. "Ronnie" Logan, 87, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Ronnie was born Oct. 20, 1932 to Walter Logan and Eva Erma Sparks in Leavenworth, Kansas. He served in the United States Army and is a Korean War Veteran.

He married Ruth E. Dunlap on Oct. 27, 1956, she preceded him in death on Aug. 18, 2019.

Ronnie was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Wilber and Leon, sister, Jacqueline and son-in-law, Ronald French.

Survivors include his children, Kathy (Tim) Harber, Gardner, Kansas, Debbie Logan, Johnny (Mary) Logan, Robbie French, Billy Logan, Rhonda Logan and Julie (Chad) Alexander, all of Leavenworth, 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Donna Ray, Leavenworth and Charlene (Jerry) Hall, Indiana.

Ronnie was skilled in masonry and drywall construction and owned and operated Logan Drywall for many years. He loved to work and continued to work small jobs up until a few years ago when his health started to decline.

Ronnie was a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in various callings.

He loved getting together with his siblings and family breaking out the guitars for a jam session.

Yes they'll all come to meet me, arms reaching, smiling sweetly-it's good to touch the green green grass of home.

We will miss him here so much.

Visitation will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1020 Limit Street, Leavenworth on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. Internment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th Street, Kansas City, KS 66112 Memorial contributions may be made to Leavenworth Council on Aging Meals on Wheels or to the Alzheimer's Association in his name.



