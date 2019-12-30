Darin Scott Coleman, 52, Russell, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 20, 1967, in Russell to Robert L. and Sharon M. (Jones) Coleman. He was a 1987 graduate of Russell High School.

He drove many years with Warren Davidson Trucking before becoming the owner and operator of D & T Trucking. He was a U.S. Marines veteran.

Survivors include two daughters, Brittany Ploutz, Russell, and Shelby Cole, Downs; a sister, Connie Koch, Russell; and six grandchildren.

A gathering service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with family present to greet friends at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Russell Wrestling Club in care of the mortuary.