Paul Robert Nutsch, 90, Marysville, formerly of Russell, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital, Marysville.

He was born July 14, 1929, in Haddam to Max and Clara (Zurfluh) Nutsch. He attended schools in Haddam.

He married Helen M. Dumler on Feb. 17, 1950, in Wichita. She preceded him in death March 26, 2016. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Nutsch, Russell, and Dee Ann Nutschof Morrowville; two brothers, Herman Nutsch, Washington, and Frank Nutsch, Morrowville.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell; cremation has been selected by the family.

Family will greet guests before and after the memorial service.

Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell, is in charge of arrangements.