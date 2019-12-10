Gloria Marsh

PRATT - Gloria Jean Marsh, 90, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home in Pratt. She was born May 8, 1929, in Coffeyville, the daughter of Kenneth Marion and Audrey Lorine (Kuder) Critser. On December 31, 1946, she married Donald Eugene Marsh in Great Bend. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2004.

Gloria was a member of First Christian Church, Pratt. She worked as the secretary/treasurer for Marsh Engine Service and Supply. She was the former American Legion Auxiliary treasurer, Girl Scout Leader and on the Welcome Wagon. She volunteered for Southwind Hospice and RSVP. She enjoyed bowling on the women's league and making ceramics, quilting and embroidering for family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth 'Kenny' Marsh of Pratt, Sharon 'Sherry' (Mike) Stucky of Newton, Richard 'Dick' (Lela) Marsh of Pratt and Pamela 'Pam' Hensley of Pratt; sister in-law, Ruth Critser of Wakeeney; grandchildren, Russell (Amy) Stucky, Aaron Marsh, Chris (Shawna) Stucky, Heath (Kelsey) Hensley, Garrett (Brooke) Marsh, Brenna (Robie) Thomas and Ian (Emily) Marsh; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brother, Bob Critser; son in-law, Dave Hensley; and grandson, Jason Hensley.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Larrison Mortuary with Pastor Mike McGovney presiding. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Area Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Hospital in care of Larrison Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

