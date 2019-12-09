GARDEN CITY — Robert Lee “Bob” Bacon, 87, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. He was born Sept. 30, 1932 to Albert “Lee” Leland and Rosaline (Knaak) Bacon in McPherson. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

Survivors: children, Bobbie Lynn Sanem (Scott) of Frisco, Texas, Valerie Lee Piccone (Tony) of Garden City, and Bryan Layne Bacon (Christy) of Kimberly, Idaho; twelve grandchildren, Tony Ornelas III (Tara), Lissa Taylor (Chad), Tiffany Ornelas (Ryan), Audrey, Alonna and Zach Sanem (Stefanie), Ashlynn, Aspen, Jonah, Eli, and Kimberlee Bacon, and Brynna Piccone; five great-grandchildren; and beloved cats; Sweetie, Honey, and Rosina. Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Graveside services, with military honors: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials to: the Robert Bacon memorial fund, in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Online condolences: www.stockhamfamily.com.