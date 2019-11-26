1939-2019

Gloria Lee Curl, 80, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

She was born Jan. 17, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gloria enjoyed shopping, riding in the car, conversing with friends and relatives, and loved her children dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irene (Sally) Thompson; husband, Robert Eugene Grape; sisters, Donna Montgomery, Lois Bacon, Charlene Gardener, Barbara Scott; brother, Charles William II; and boyfriend, Warren Snyder.

Survivors include daughter, Tammy Cash (Jackie); son, Robert Grape (Betty Sage); brothers, Calvin Thompson, Newton Thompson, Wayne Thompson; sister, Pearl Garvey; granddaughter, Shelby; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.



