ELKHART — Gary Lee Painter, 74, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in his home after a long battle with heart disease. He was born Aug. 13, 1945, in Williston, N.D., the son of Homer Milton and Jeanna Mae (Stai-Benish) Painter.

Gary attended school in Alexander, N.D. At an early age, Gary helped his dad on the farm, which became his lifetime love of farming. Gary had eleven siblings, Lane, Lewis, Sharon, Marva, Patty, Carla, Melody, Ryan, Lisa, Ronda and David. In 1967, Gary came to Elkhart to join the Hurn Brothers harvest crew. In 1973, Gary married Cherry Turner and soon began to farm and start a cattle herd. There were three children born to this union: Shana, Craig and Shonda.

Gary is survived by his wife, Cherry; a great-granddaughter; daughter, Shana Bitner and her children; son, Craig Painter and his children; daughter, Shona Williams and her children; seven sisters; and one brother. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. on Friday at First Church of God in Elkhart. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Elkhart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Morton County EMS in care of Garnand Funeral Home, P.O. Box 854, Elkhart, KS 67950. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.