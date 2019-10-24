NEW CAMBRIA — Clarence A. Mohr, 86, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born April 25, 1933, in Maize, the son of Pete and Anna (Strunk) Mohr. He was united in marriage to Arlene Biermann, June 7, 1961.

Clarence earned his Master’s degree in German and Spanish at Kansas State University. He taught German and Spanish at Victoria and Salina Central. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, various professional organizations, and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon.

Clarence is survived by: his loving wife, Arlene of the home; sons, Chris (Jeanette) of St. Charles, Mo., Gerard “Jerry” (Carla) of Cornelius, Ore., and Ken (Audrey) of Topeka; daughter, Beth Prendergast (David) of Salina; grandchildren, Jessica, Aaron, and Alex Mohr, and Sara, John, and Mark Prendergast; sisters, Denise, Jose, Teresa, and Margaret (George); brothers, Nick, Joe, John (Barbara), Tony (Shari), Bart (Mary), Frank (Paula), and Greg (Jeanette). He was preceded in death by: his parents; and siblings, Marie, Mike, William, Anne, Pete, and Al.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Immaculate Conception Church, Solomon, with Father John Wolesky officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Solomon. Parish Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the church. Family will receive friends following over at the Parish Hall.

Family suggests memorials be given to: Sacred Heart High School of Salina, or to the Covenant House, in care of Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, KS 67480.

