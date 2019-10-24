CONCORDIA — Betty J. Miller, 96, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia. She was born Dec. 2, 1922 in Concordia, to Jacob A. and Bertha M. (Scott) Thompson.

Betty was one of eight girls. She graduated from Concordia High School in 1940. She married Ernest L. Miller, of rural Concordia, July 4, 1943 where they spent their life until his death March 17, 1989.

Betty was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. In 2011, the church celebrated its 125th anniversary and she was honored as having been a member for 81 years, joining the church April 20, 1930. She held several offices during that time plus sang in the choir since she was in high school. She also taught Sunday school and held several offices within the church.

Betty worked as a seamstress, making draperies for AA Wilson and Bon Marche in Concordia, as well as for other people and businesses in the community, something she loved doing and did well. Her proudest accomplishment was writing her memoirs, “Thru Betty’s Window” with the help of Marilyn Johnston. On Aug. 11, 2019, at the age of 96, Betty suffered a debilitating stroke while living in her own home. She became a resident of Sunset Home in Concordia, Sept. 3, 2019, where she remained until her death.

She is survived by: her daughter, Elaine Miller (Greg) of Wamego; grandchildren, Debra Jensen (Vance) of Salina, Melissa Newman (Tim) of Salina, Matthew Miller (Amber) of Concordia, and Michael McComas (Julie) of Derby; great-grandchildren, Austin, Isaac, Rustyn, Kyler, Morgan, Colton, Jacob, Emily, Madyx, Hailey and Kynsley; sister, Carol Beatty of Loveland, Colo.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Ernest Miller; son, Martin “Marty” Miller II; great-grandchildren, Adam and Evan McComas; sisters, Lavina Thompson, Wilma Morgan, Pauline Cassidy, Maisie Solie, Mary Galletly and Erma Morehead; and nieces, Sharon Morgan, Peggy Manning, and Lynette Hamel.

The family selected cremation. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, with Rev. Melanie Adams officiating. Burial of the cremains will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Friends may sign the register book from 1-8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to Concordia Senior Citizens Center in care of the funeral home.

