ULYSSES — Lori E. Ozborn, 56, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. She was born Dec. 13, 1962, in Plainview, Texas, the daughter of Johnny L. Sr. and Neatta J. (Fox) Ozborn.

Lori grew up in Ulysses and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1981. She then continued her education at Seward County Community College where she received her registered nursing degree. Lori had worked at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital and Western Prairie Care Home, was a traveling nurse, had been an EMT and Paramedic, and helped teach CNA classes. Lori was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan. Lori was always willing to help people.

Lori is survived by her son, Chris Ozborn of Ulysses; mother, Neatta Ozborn of Ulysses; brother, John Ozborn of Ulysses; sister, Beth Sharp of Ulysses; and a grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Celebration Baptist Church in Ulysses. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Memorials may be given to the Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship for Higher Education in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.