SMITH CENTER — Leota Arment, 96, passed away Sept. 27, 2019 at Brookdale, Hays. Leota was born Nov. 29, 1922 in Smith County, to Alfred and Avis (Gilbert) Keever. Leota married Kenneth E. Gregg, Dec. 24, 1940. Kenneth died April 13, 1971. Leota later married Verl Arment, Aug. 1976, Verl passed away, Nov. 23, 2018.

Survivors: son, Eldon Gregg (Carol); daughter, Janet Faye Johannes (Lowell); step-daughters, Linda Rust, Verlene Wilson, and Donna Baca; four brothers; two sisters; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; a brother; two sisters; and a step-daughter.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at First Christian Church, Smith Center, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services time at the church.

Memorials to: the Church, in care of All Faiths Funeral Chapel, Smith Center.

