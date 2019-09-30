Frances M. Jackman, retired registered nurse and life-long Kansas resident, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. She was 96 years old at the time of her death.

She was born on the family farm near Dorrance, Kansas, the daughter of Ernest and Lena (Koetkemeyer) Anschutz. Frances was baptized and confirmed at the Dorrance Lutheran Church.

In 1946, she was joined in marriage to Robert Jackman. This union produced two children, Nancy (Larry) Hager and Kenneth (Joanna) Jackman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Harold, Paul, Louis, Leo, Willis, George (infant), and their wives. To treasure and cherish her memory are her children, her grandsons Stephen Hager and Micah Jackman, her sister-in-law Judith (Timothy) Peel, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial for her immediate family will be held at a later date. If you desire, please remember Frances with a donation to the charity of your choice.