Daniel William Snell, 51, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was born on Oct. 19, 1967, in Manhattan, Kan., to Albert William and Betty June Moyer Snell.

A resident of Claremore, Okla., for 10 years before moving from Bentley, Kan., he was a Avionics Electrical Engineer for Boeing. On May 21, 1988, he married Twilla Riedl in Manhattan.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Twilla Snell of Claremore, Okla.; one son, Derrick William Snell of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; three daughters, Kimberly Miller of Claremore, Okla., Stefanie Harris of Edwardsville, Kan., and Cheyanne Snell of Claremore, Okla.; two sisters, Terri Belveal of Port Hueneme, Calif., Dorinda Haskins of Delavan, Kan.; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Justin Snell.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church in Scott City. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City.

Memorials can be made out to the Dan Snell Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.