Jerald Alan Owings, 73, of Wellsville, Kan., passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Wellsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellsville Friends Foundation in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.

Jerald Alan Owings was born Jan. 13, 1946, in Ottawa, Kans., the son of James Ellsworth and Wilma Berniece (Moore) Owings.

Jerald grew up on the farm in Wellsville and graduated from Wellsville High School in 1964.

After high school, Jerald worked various jobs before finding a position at Ford Motor Company in 1967. He worked there 30 years before retiring in 1997.

On Nov. 15, 1969, he married Judith Kay Crist in Wellsville. They were married almost 50 years before his passing.

Judy survives at the home. After retirement, Jerald worked for American Eagle for a short time and then Hometown Realty in Wellsville.

He had a passion for music and played drums for the Coachman Band in the early 70s. He did dirt bike Hare Scrambles and rode in Colorado as well.

Jerald loved old cars, restoring and showing them, and was an avid golfer. He served on the Wellsville City Council police officer many years ago.

Jerald loved to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities and will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.

Jerald is survived by his wife, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Kari and David Rogers, of Wellsville; son and daughter-in-law, Jayson and Kari Owings of Wellsville; sister, Idalee Owings of Wellsville; five grandchildren, Brec, Bryson, Quincey, Eli and Luke; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard Owings and Roger Owings, and brother-in-law, Robert Crist.