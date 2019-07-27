Saturday

ABILENE — Pamela K. Young, 60, of Abilene, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.

Pamela willed her body to KU Medical Center; services will be at a later date.

Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, Abilene, is handling arrangements.