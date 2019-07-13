PRAIRIE VIEW — Janet M. Jansonius, 69, of Prairie View, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born May 28, 1950, in Hays to Harold and Jeannine (Bartlett) McCue.

Survivors: husband, Rodney Jansonius; son, Ryan Nichol, of Russell; stepson, Jacob Jansonius, of Omaha, Neb.; daughter, Amy Nichol, of Leoti; stepdaughters, Jennifer Duley, of San Antonio, and Joni Goodsell, of Geneva, Ill.; brother, Duane McCue; sister, Karen McCue; two grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren. Predeceased by first husband, Charles Nichol.

Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Prairie View Reformed Church, Prairie View. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan. Visitation: noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at Logan Funeral Home, Logan.

Memorials: to Logan Public Library or Prairie View Public Library, in care of Logan Funeral Home, 102 Church St, Logan, KS 67646.

Condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.