SHAWNEE — Gwen Wisbey, 95, passed away July 3, 2019, after a brief illness. Gwen was born in Waverly, Neb., on May 8, 1924, to Henry and Mattie Story.

She is survived by: children, Barbara, Dennis, Susie Hawkins and Jodi Myers (John); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her husband of 75 years, Dale "Dude" Wisbey, on March 5, 2019; her parents; siblings; and son-in-law, Rich Hawkins. To see pictures of Gwen’s life: https://gwenwisbeytributepagejuly2019.blogspot.com.

Suggested memorials: https://www.kchospice.org/donate (816) 363-2600.

For more info: https://cremationcenterkc.com/gwen-story-wisbey