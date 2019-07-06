Mary Ann Merklein, 94, Phillipsburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Phillips County Hospital, Phillipsburg.

She was born Jan. 25, 1925, in Stuttgart to Fred and Barbara (Weinman) Preuss.

She married Ehrhart Merklein on April 11, 1948, in Stuttgart.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Jane Kirchhoff and Jolene Posson, both of Stuttgart; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stuttgart; burial in Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Stuttgart.

Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, both the Olliff-Boeve Memorial, Phillipsburg, KS 67661.

Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church or Prairie Wind Villa in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to www.olliffboeve.com.