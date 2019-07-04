Barbara Ann Harder, 54, died on July 3, 2019, at her residence in Garden City. She was born on Aug. 26, 1964, in Great Bend to Dr. Asel and Joanne (Cribbs) Harder.

A member of the Garden City community since 1971, Barbara worked as a teacher’s aide at Jennie Wilson and Georgia Matthews Elementary Schools. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Garden City.

She was survived by her parents and three siblings, Melinda Harder of Colorado Springs, Marcia Maurer of Manhattan, Kan., and Douglas Harder of Garden City.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Ada Harder and Henry and Fronie Cribbs.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Garden City. Interment will be held at a later date at the Bennington Cemetery. There will be no calling times.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry or the Community Day Care Center in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.