Lindy Payne Cooper, 90, died May 25, 2019, at his home in Syracuse.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1928, in Shamrock, Okla., to John Vandver Cooper and Grace Pearl (Hardin) Cooper.

He moved around a lot growing up and ultimately graduated from Sequoya High School in 1947. On March 17, 1951, he married Ruth Nadine Reed in Claremore, Okla., and eventually made their home in Syracuse.

He is survived by his son, John Cooper of Canon City, Colo.; daughter, Beverly Knoll of Buena Vista, Colo.; sister, Patsy Campbell of Haskill, Okla.; eight grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joe W. Cooper; brother, Floyd E. Cooper; and sister, Evelyn Long Strause.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. (MDT) Saturday at the Stanton County Cemetery in Johnson. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In-lieu-of-flowers memorial contributions may be payable to the Southern Baptist Church, sent in care of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments LLC, P.O. Box 1253, 401 N. Sumner, Syracuse, KS 67878. Condolences may be sent to fellersfh@yahoo.com.

This obituary was updated on Friday, May 31, 2019.