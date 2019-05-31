Katherine “Katie” Ida Rogers, 68, Leavenworth, Kansas died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her children.

Katherine “Katie” Ida Rogers, 68, Leavenworth, Kansas died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her children. She was born Sept. 8, 1950 in Leavenworth, the daughter of Orville George Sieg Sr, and Elizabeth Genevieve McCaully.

Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Orville Jr. “Bubbie” and Gene, husband, Vernon Rogers Sr., stepdaughter, Lisa Rogers and grandson, Trevor. She married Vernell Baker Sr. on Aug. 14, 1974 and they had seven children. On Dec. 18, 1989, she married Vernon F. Rogers Sr. with four children, Lisa, Michael, Edward, and Marsha. Katie is survived by her seven biological children and their spouses, Orville Sieg, Della Sieg, Edie Sieg-Reed and husband, Tito, Marcus Baker, Beth Baker, Michael Baker and wife, Xiomara, Kanell Baker and wife, Shannon, her stepchildren: Edward, Michael, and Marsha. In addition to her children, Katie is survived by 31 grandchildren: Gabe, Allayna, Shareese, Shanell, Milenka, Elliana, T.Jay, Christian, Kiayah, Kalani, Hoven, L.J., Mikayla, Elijah, Andrew, Aaliyah, Marcus Jr, Matthew, DeMarco, Briana, Jazmene, Ahjzon, Dakyevah, DeVarion, Dishayla, Moneece, Emilio, Daniel, Jeremiah, Mona Lisa, Lee and two great-grandchildren: Andre III, Diamond, her sister, Beaulah “Sis” Saunders, a host of special friends to include Sherry Mathis, Maryellen Guliford, Sunny (Heller) Brown and Louise Ross. Katie enjoyed crocheting and driving with the top down in her Mustang. She was a civil service employee for 21+ years. Her memory will live on in all her family and friends.