Mildred Marlaine “Mid” (Fuller) Keller, 98, Ellis, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 4, 1920, in Ellis to Fred and Lucia (Walker) Fuller. She was a 1938 graduate of Ellis High School.

She married Henry Keller on Feb. 24, 1952, in Ellis. He preceded her in death July 14, 2004. She worked for many years for her brother at Fuller Brothers Drug Store in Ellis, and later worked at Hallmark and Kuhn’s jewelers in Hays.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where she enjoyed teaching the young children during Vacation Bible School. She was a member of Young Matron’s Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and Bridge Club.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Frank and Fred Fuller; and five sisters, Lucille Rowland, Anna Frances Fitzgerald, Marjorie Steel, Helen Dawson and Jean Richards.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, Ellis; burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, in Ellis.

Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E 17th, Ellis, KS 67637.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.