Kathleen Frances “Kate” Murray, 34, Newcastle, Washington, died October 17, 2018. She was born to Francis O’Brien “Brien” Murray and Wynona Kay (Hawthorne) “Nona” Murray on April 21, 1984, in Hays, Kansas. She grew up in Topeka, Kansas, and graduated from Topeka West High School in 2002. She attended Washburn University, received her Bachelor of Social Work from Limestone College in 2006, and received her Master of Social Work from Eastern Washington University in 2010. As a social worker for the state of Washington, Kate dedicated her considerable skills to improving the lives of children and families.

Kate adored animals, loved to read, and appreciated good wine and great local food. Above all, she cherished her relationships with friends and family. Kate’s kind heart, quick wit, and resilient spirit will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her mother, Nona Murray of Newcastle, Washington; her father, Brien Murray, and his wife, Suzanne, of Port Townsend, Washington; and her sisters, Megan Shoemaker of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Julie Murray Nelson of Topeka, Kansas.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at the Garden House at Lake Shawnee in Topeka with an Open House from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. and a formal program at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Little River Memorial Cemetery in Little River, Kansas.