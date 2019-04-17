Blaine Edwin Huff, 84, Bogue, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Plainville.

He was born Dec. 3, 1934, in Pocatello, Idaho to Owen and Idalia (Brown) Huff.

He married Michelle May Steele on April 29, 1988.

Survivors include his wife; five sons, Kip Huff, Huntington Beach, Calif., Kevin Huff, Phoenix, Chris Huff, Mesa, Ariz., Chris Mast, Tempe, Ariz., and Mike Mast, Phoenix; two daughters, Deborah Thomas, Phoenix, and Jennifer Hutzel, Aurora, Colo.; two brothers, Duane Huff and Nolan Huff; and 19 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. in Lake Side Cemetery, Cannon City, Colo.

