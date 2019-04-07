Michael A. Aldridge Sr., 67, Russell, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born July 11, 1951, in Golden, Colo., to Allan Thomas and Ellen Frances (Fowler) Aldridge. He grew up in Golden and was a 1969 graduate of Alameda High School , Golden.

He married Susan Marie (Hasenberger) on July 5, 1974, in Golden. She preceded him in death Feb. 16, 2019. He was a truck driver for Brull’s Trucking for a number of years and retired in 2018. He worked for the City of Russell at the power plant for 15 years and moved to Russell in 1980 from Hays.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints, the Eastern Star and the Hays Masonic Mason Lodge No. 195. His Masonic memberships included a free Mason Master, York Rite, Knights Templar, a Guard of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of Kansas, and served as Master of Hays Lodge.

He enjoyed truck driving, hunting, fishing, model trains and playing chess.

Survivors include two sons, Michael A. Aldridge Jr. and wife, Alicia, Benkelman, Neb., and Cecil T. Aldridge, Russell; a daughter, Cathy “Catherine” S. Eledge and husband, Tony, Waldo; two brothers, Bruce Aldridge, Denver, and David Aldridge and wife, Marilyn, Grand Junction, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life with a Hays Masonic Mason service will be at 11 a.m. April 13 at Clines-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd Hays, KS 67601; a private family inurnment will be at a date.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to the Hays Masonic Mason Lodge No. 195 in care of the mortuary.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via email to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net