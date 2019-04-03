Neva Lee (Hoskins) Dodson, 92, Salina, formerly of Russell, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Dignity Care Home of Salina.

She was born Sept. 24, 1926, in Paradise to Arthur and Elise (Larsen) Hoskins. Shewas a 1944 graduate of Natoma High School and received an associate degree from Barton County Community College and her insurance agent license in 1992.

She married Howard Dodson on Oct. 5, 194. He preceded her in death after 55 years of marriage Jan. 17, 1999. She was a school secretary for Bickerdyke Elementary School, Louie Mai Oil Operations, United Service Insurance Agency and church secretary for her church, First Congregational Church.

Survivors include a son, Bruce Dodson, Burnsville, N.C.; a daughter, Libby Charvat, Sylvan Grove; three grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson.

Services will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 5, 2019, at First Congregational Church of Russell.; graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Mount Herman Cemetery, Paradise. Visitation will be from 9 to 8 p.m. Thursday with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary,

Memorials are suggested to First Congregational Church or Dignity Care Home in care of the mortuary.