Paul “Paulie” Neff , 89, died, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Oberlin

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Selden; burial in Selden Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Monday at Pauls Funeral Home, Selden.