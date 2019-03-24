Melvin Andrew Flegler, 86, Russell, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Revask Center, Wichita.

He was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Hays to Elsie and Andrew Flegler. He graduated from Russell High School.

He married Juanita Krug on Sept. 11, 1960, south of Russell. He was owner and operator of the Melvin Flegler Dirt and Sand Co. from 1985 to 2010.

He was a U.S. Army veteran attached to U.S. Air Force SCARWAF Engineer Unit during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, of the home; a son, Kevin Flegler, Russell; two daughters, Kimberly Stoppel, Russell, and Kristen Pfeifer, Hays; two brothers, Roger Flegler, Russell, and Dwaine Flegler Hays; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church; burial in Bender Hill Cemetery, with military rites by Russell V.F.W. Post No. 6240 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday with family present to greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Kans for Kids in care of the mortuary.