Jesse L. Farber, 36, Hoxie, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home in Kearney, Neb.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church; Private family inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney. Military honors provided by the U.S. Marine Corps

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends at Mickey-Leopold Funeral, Hoxie.

Annunciata Marie (Wildeman) Weber, 88, Park, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Sheridan County Long Term Care Unit, Hoxie.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Park; burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Everett Glen Chesney, 63, Stockton, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Stockton.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church Stockton; burial in survey cemetery Woodston

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Plumer Funeral Home Funeral Home, Stockton and from

9 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Nicholas “Nick” J. Zerr, 49, Atwood, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health Hospital, North Platte, Neb.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, Hoxie; burial in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Park.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday with family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mickey-Leopold

Funeral, Hoxie.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.