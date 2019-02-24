Mary Winsor Bartholomew, 86, died February 19, 2019 in Asheville, North Carolina. Born in Detroit, Michigan on May 6, 1932 to John and Margaret Orr, she was a longtime resident of Hays, Kansas, relocating in retirement to Asheville in 1991 with her husband Leland.

She was a graduate of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, studied music at the University of Michigan, graduated from Fort Hays State University with a B.A. in education and did post graduate study at the University of Illinois.

Mary was a gifted musician playing French horn in professional and nonprofessional ensembles in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Hays, Champaign-Urbana, Springfield, Illinois and Asheville. She had many horn students and was involved in education and the arts serving on the Hays School Board and working as director of the Hays Arts Council.

As a community activist her public service included working for Planned Parenthood, the Humane Society, League of Women Voters, and The International Horn Society.

She was an active member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Hays and St. Giles Episcopal Chapel in Asheville, singing in the choir in both parishes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leland, and her older sister Peggy Macer.

Mary is survived by four children: Anne Miller and her husband Ross of Brunswick, Maine; John and his wife Tina of Evanston, Illinois; Patricia Eccles of Kansas City, Kansas; and Tom and his wife Mary Angela of Vincennes, Indiana.

She is also survived by three grandchildren: Adrienne (Miller) Smith and her husband Steve of Boston, Massachusetts; Courtney (Miller) Cameron and her husband Matt of Victoria, British Columbia and Cecelia Bartholomew, Vincennes, Indiana and two great grandsons: Evan Shafer and Jack Smith of Boston, Massachusetts.

A memorial service for Mary will be held at St.Giles Chapel at Deerfield, 1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, North Carolina, 28803 on Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 pm.