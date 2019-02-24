Susan Marie Aldridge, 64, Russell, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wilson.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Clines-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601; inurnment in St. Catherine Cemetery, Catharine.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the mortuary.

Elton Earl Beougher, 78, Hays, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, Hays; burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in Gove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine , Hays, KS 67601and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church.