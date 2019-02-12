Marjorie Marie Graham, 80, Russell, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Wheatland Nursing Center, Russell.

She was born Dec. 3, 1938, in rural Paradise to James and Helen (Naylor) Pooley. She was a 1957 graduate of Bunker Hill High School.

She married Phillip S. Madden on Nov. 29, 1957. She worked at Klema's Grocery Store for many years.

Survivors include four daughters, Cindy Madden, Russell, Kimberley Eichman, Palco, Cathy Langerman, Wake Forest, N.C. and Penny Riedel, Russell; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Russell City Cemetery. Visitation will be until 8 p.m. Tuesday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Memorials are suggested to K-State University Basic Cancer Research in care of the mortuary.