Dennis C. Wilhelm, 73, Rush Center, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at his home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse; cremation has taken place per his wishes.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.