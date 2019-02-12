Barbara Ellen (Loflin) Rathbun, 85, Leon, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

She was born April 14, 1933, in Hays to Clifford John and Catherine Barbara (Breit) Loflin. She was a 1951 graduate of Ellis High School.

She married Alfred “Al” A. Rathbun on June 17, 1951, in Ellis. The couple lived in Kirwin, Superior, Neb., Stockton, Eureka, Winfield and Leon.She was a secretary for a certified public accountant in Eureka. She was a secretary at Winfield High School and later a bookkeeper doing the payroll at the Administration Building for Winfield School District. She worked as a bookkeeper for the El Dorado School District and Clerk of the Board.

They were members of the Jeeps Motorcycle Club when their sons raced motorcycles there.

They both enjoyed traveling on their motorcycles in the U.S., and made several trips to Mexico with a group of people on motorcycles. They retired enjoying traveling to Arizona and New Mexico in their fifth-wheel trailer. They also enjoyed going to Canada during the summer to go fishing. She also started doing cross-stitching when she retired. She enjoyed to read and worked part time at the Leon Library.

Survivors include her husband, Leon; two sons, Doug and wife, Diana, and Dave and wife, Mary, all of Winfield; her grandchildren, Amy and husband, David, Josh and wife, Lynsey, Jill, and Abbi and husband, Aaron; a brother, John Loflin; a sister, Marge Miller; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant great-grandson.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home, El Dorado.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Leon Library in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.carlsoncolonial.com.