Kansas Wesleyan’s speech and debate team recently concluded the 2020 portion of its season with a pair of virtual tournaments. The team kicked off the quick turnaround at the Gold Coast Swing on Nov. 14 and 15, a two-day tournament hosted by Lynn University. KWU finished with top performances in the event, which included parliamentary and Lincoln-Douglas debate competitions.

The squad then wrapped up its 2020 slate shortly thereafter at the Diablo Valley Thing, hosted by Diablo Valley College in California, competing in parliamentary debate, individual debate and other individual events.

A capsule of individual results from each event appears below:

Gold Coast Swing:

• Savannah Bonilla (Salina, Kansas): First-Place and Top Speaker, Lincoln-Douglas – First-Place and Fourth-Place Speaker

• Bryce Boyd (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma): First-Place and Top Speaker, Parliamentary Debate

Diablo Valley Thing:

• Abby Wray (Wichita, Kansas): Bronze Medalist, Individual Debate – Fourth-Place, Dramatic Interpretation – Fourth-Place, Program of Oral Interpretation – Seventh Place Parliamentary Debate Speaker

• Boyd: Quarterfinalist and Third-Place Speaker, Parliamentary Debate

• Bonilla: Quarterfinalist, Parliamentary Debate

• Luke Hager (Abilene, Kansas): Third-Place, Novice Extemporaneous Speaking – Third-Place, Novice Informative – Sixth-Place, Novice Impromptu

• Nic Cheney (Scott City, Kansas): Third-Place, Novice Dramatic Interpretation

• Elizabeth Schaefer (Lyons, Kansas): Fourth-Place, Program of Oral Interpretation