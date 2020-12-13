DODGE CITY — The Arthur E. & Cornelia C. Scroggins Foundation through the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas last week gave New Chance Inc. in Dodge City a $3,000 grant. The grant is the fourth grant to be awarded to New Chance Inc. in as many years.

New Chance is the Community Alcohol & Drug Treatment Center located in Dodge City. The grant will assist in funding monthly family dinners at the center.

The Scroggins Foundation provides annual grants for charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational purposes, according to Doug Austen, New Chance Inc. director of administrative services, .

"The family dinners will afford them a therapeutic opportunity to mend bridges with family members – an important aspect of the recovery process," said New Chance director of clinical services Jimmy Jones. "Reconnecting with family is important to our clients’ recovery and this opportunity will enhance their success."

Due to COVID-19, family dinners have been on hold but are set to resume in 2021.

According to Austen, New Chance Inc. believes integrating persons served back with their families is important to their recovery and provides this monthly opportunity for families to join their family member for a Sunday dinner.

Additional funds will be used for gifts for family members purchased by clients at New Chance.

New Chance provides clients a nurturing environment for those affected by alcohol and drugs. It offers clients an opportunity for education, treatment and the recovery process.

According to Austen, quality and affordable services are open to all persons affected by alcohol and other drugs and a third party payment and self-pay (based on a sliding fee scale) are available.

For admissions information, call 620-225-0476.