A pretrial conference has been scheduled for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a Leavenworth shooting.

The hearing for Ramaun K. Johnson, 33, Leavenworth, is scheduled for Jan. 13. The date was selected Wednesday as Johnson made an appearance in Leavenworth County District Court.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder.

It is alleged Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine.

Prosecutors are not necessarily alleging that Johnson shot Walker. But Johnson is alleged to have been involved in a drug deal that led to Walker’s death.

Johnson, who remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail, made his court appearance Wednesday through the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leavenworth County District Court has not yet received approval from the Kansas Supreme Court to resume jury trials during the pandemic.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said he hopes he can set a trial date in Johnson's case during next month's pretrial conference.