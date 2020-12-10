WICHITA — A Paola woman was sentenced Dec. 3 to more than 11 years (135 months) in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, U.S. Attorney or Kansas Stephen McAllister said.

April Lunsford, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The case began when the Kansas Bureau of Investigation started looking into a trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine in the Kansas City, Kan., area. Lunsford sold methamphetamine four times to buyers working undercover for law enforcement.

During the investigation, Lunsford was arrested and charged in Miami County District Court in connection with the death of 23-year-old Heather Briggs. Lunsford pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 98 months in state prison.

Also on Dec. 3, a Dodge City man, Danny Del Real, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, McAllister said.

Del Real, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing methamphetamine.

In October 2018, a confidential informant working with the Dodge City Police Department paid Del Real $5,000 to purchase approximately a pound of methamphetamine. When tested, the package contained the equivalent of about eight-tenths of a pound of pure methamphetamine.

McAllister commended the KBI, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania for their work on the Lunsford case; and the Dodge City Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the KBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the Del Real case, respectively.