IOLA — KwiKom Communications, a fixed wireless and fiber optic internet company headquartered in Iola, is growing. The company recently purchased Midwest Connections Inc.’s assets.

KwiKom Communications has a territory spanning 10 counties in eastern Kansas, including Franklin County, and three counties in western Missouri.

This acquisition will enhance KwiKom’s already robust and rapidly growing fixed wireless and fiber optic network as well as provide exciting opportunities to new and existing customers, KwiKom officials said. KwiKom said it looks forward to continuing to serve the area, providing the level of service and customer support needed to meet home, business and educational challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials added that plans for upgrades and expansion are underway. Current Midwest Connections customers will not need to take any immediate action and internet service plans will remain the same through the network transition, officials said.

Midwest Connections subscribers will also now have the ability to purchase phone service for their home or business, officials said.