It’s human nature to enjoy novelty. We like pleasant surprises; look forward to an occasional break in routine. Most of comedy depends on an unanticipated turn of events - case in point the ubiquitous pratfall. But when life becomes a relentless assault on the norm the results can be devastating.

This year has certainly evidenced an overabundance of startling twists and turns, but finding delight or humor in the unexpected has faded as our collective, battered psyches have become overwhelmed by the unrelenting departure from the predictable, leaving us longing for a more stable – dare I say even boring - return to the commonplace banality of customary routine.

In perhaps a foreshadowing of what was to come, the unique ascension to the highest office in the land by a former reality star set the stage for what was to become four years of an emotional roller coaster ride, taking the country to dizzying heights before plunging into a terrifying free fall. Of course, part of the enjoyment of an amusement ride is the certainty that it will eventually come to an end, delivering the passengers to safety.

Evidently hooked on a quest for an adrenaline rush, the fevered faithful have become accustomed to feasting on a steady diet of the latest in increasingly bizarre theories and rallying cries in defense of their beliefs, fed by a growing chorus of profiteering media personalities jumping on the conspiracy bandwagon. If it were merely a matter of entertainment or validation by the like-minded, there might be no harm. Unfortunately, this fictionalized reality, dependent on alternative facts and wild speculation, is swaddled in a mantle of piety and patriotism that may be inflicting real damage to society.

It is disheartening to watch a public figure, once revered as an example of courage and hope in the aftermath of 9/11, become a source of ridicule; made the butt of jokes.

It undermines religious leaders and institutions as many become increasingly politicized pawns.

It becomes a threat to life when patients in need of emergency treatment must be farmed out to distant facilities as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 at astounding rates.

It is dangerous when the very foundation of what was the world’s ideal of a system of democracy at work, is being eroded. Public servants being harassed or worse, receiving threats of physical harm or death simply for doing their job.

The familiar trappings of the season have been curtailed; shopping in the close company of others in search of the perfect gift; attending a child’s holiday program; gathering with friends and family to celebrate the season – all replaced by uncertainty surrounding the future.

There does remain one observance we can embrace in this season normally steeped in treasured traditions; may the principle of peace and good will toward others guide us through to a safer and saner new year.

