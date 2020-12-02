Fire investigators suspect a wood-burning stove caused a fire Tuesday night that damaged a detached garage and a vehicle parked in it on W. 14th Avenue.

Firefighters responding to the home at 306 W. 14th Ave. just after 8:30 p.m. found a garage near the back of the property on fire.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire "using interior/exterior fire tactics," according to a release posted by Battalion Chief Rex Albright, but they remained on the scene for two hours conducting overhaul and investigation.

Investigators determined the fire started around the stove. There were no injuries or damage to the home.