A statue that was formerly in Campbell Plaza will have a new location in downtown Salina soon.

"Farmer," a 3-foot-tall bronze statue and one of the People’s Choice winners with Salina Arts and Humanities, will be placed on the grounds of the Senior Center after approval Tuesday by the Saline County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

Jason Woolery, visual arts coordinator for Salina Arts and Humanities, said "Farmer" was displaced after the redevelopment of the downtown streetscape.

"Because of the way that Campbell Plaza will no longer be used, it’s been in storage for a year and a half, so we’re needing to find a place to relocate it," Woolery said.

He said Arts and Humanities talked with Saline County Senior Services, which was more than happy to put "Farmer" at the Senior Center. Woolerly said the city has the funds to place the statue.

"We have enough money within our public art and design care and maintenance program to still be able to do a footing or pedestal to still be able to place the statue on at the southeast corner of the building," Woolery said.

Commissioner and board chairman Bob Vidricksen said placing "Farmer" at the center was a good idea.

"I’m happy with the choice of the statue that’s going there," Vidricksen said. "It represents rural Saline County and our area in general."

The commission unanimously approved an agreement with the city of Salina for the placement of "Farmer."